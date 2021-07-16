Sandra Lynn Breeden Wise went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2021 after an eight year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
She is survived by her loving husband Timothy “Termite” Wise and daughter Kortnee Lynn Wise, sons Chris Shepard and Clay Compton all of Newport, special daughter Dawn Parton of Knoxville, parents Warren and Laura Mae “Tootie” Breeden of Cosby, sisters Cindy (Dale) Jenkins and Cathy Breeden of Cosby, special sisters Missy Gail Compton and Stephanie Sposito, nieces Jules Jenkins and Bailey Breeden, nephews Scott (Shasta) Jenkins, Morgan (Kate) Jenkins, special niece and nephew Chelsea Lovell and Cord Compton, grandchildren Danielle Parton, Cole Shepard, Maliah and Krisley Shepard, and Kaleb Mangus. Several great nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren and aunts and uncles.
She is preceded in death by grandparents Leonard and Dola Breeden, Ruth and Kyle Valentine, and Bill Bryant, loving brother Thomas Wayne Breeden, several great family members and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice for the great care.
In lieu of flowers they ask that a donation in Sandra’s name be made to pjparkinsons.org and/or your favorite charity.
No services are planned per her request.