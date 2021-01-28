It is with great sorrow that the family of Roy Holt announces the passing of
their Patriarch, and the devoted Husband of Helen D. (née Gillespie) for 63 years.
He was Our Rock. Dear Father of Elizabeth A. Stansbury, Sandra Lynn Holt, and James S. (Amy L.) Holt.
Preceded in death by his son Roy A. Holt (Mary J.), Granddaughter Leigh A. Holt-Marchione and Brother Gene Holt (Doris) of Johnson City, Tennessee.
Son of the late Ruble and Willa Mae (née Green) Holt of Newport, Tennessee.
Dear son-in-law of the late Ernest L. and Naomi (née Cogar) Gillespie.
Dear Papa of four grandchildren: James E. Stansbury, James R. and Amanda G. Holt, and the late Leigh A. Holt. Great-grandfather of four; brother-in-law of three Gillespie sisters: Darlene Leach (Francis “Frank”, deceased), Sandra B. Valentine (Donald, deceased) and Roberta L. Birch (Edward L.); uncle of many nieces and nephews; cousin and friend of many.
Roy’s love of his family was his joy. His strong work ethic, which he instilled in his children, is always with them.
His love of nature, the restful hours spent fishing with his son and friends during their many getaways, and the bounty he shared from his beautiful summer gardens will be long remembered.
He is resting easy now on the banks of the Jordan. Thank you Dear Lord for the love and life of Roy Holt.
Service of Remembrance in the Spring.