Clarence (Kell) Kellermann, 73, resident of Cosby, Tennessee, passed away on May 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kell was born to Clarence Joseph and Viola (Zuelke) Kellermann, on January 18, 1947 in Stambaugh, Michigan. He graduated from Norway High School in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, enlisted in the Army in 1970 and went on to obtain a business degree.
Kell was lucky enough to call many places home: Cosby, TN; Bates (Iron River), MI and Bokeelia, FL. Throughout the years he worked at Eagle Tool, as a K9 trainer, in furniture sales, built cabins and boats along with starting a string of retail stores. He enjoyed working on the Great Smoky Mountains Peace Pagoda, helping with The Calusa Land Trust and attending protests here and there. His love for people, animals and the land were a lifelong passion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Emil and Ada (Helgemo) Gervais and Theodore and Edna Zuelke.
Family members include his partner of five years Elizabeth Ronchi; brother Emil (Debbie) Kellermann; sister Norada (Steve) Perucco; three daughters: Lynn (Pat) Brown of Fond du Lac, WI; Jackie (Rumi) Kabir of Mt. Juliet, TN; Kelly (Travis) Petersen of Dewitt, MI; one son Joseph (Tammy) Kellermann of Ft. Myers, FL; nine grandchildren: Tara and Eric Obrien, Nathan and Zachary Kabir, Christine and Nicole Kellermann; Hannah, Madison and Aiden Petersen; one great-grandson Jackson Obrien; two nieces Amber (Darren) Schiltz and Gerri Vaneski; one nephew Mike Vandyke; one great-niece Grace Schiltz; one great- nephew Josh Schiltz; and two unforgettable dogs Chico and Tang.
In addition to his family, Kell leaves behind many good friends that he’s met along his journey.
The family would like to give special thanks to Elizabeth Ronchi, Marquette Health Care and Hospice.
