Mrs. Shirley Ann Gillen Shipley Nidiffer, age 79, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Nidiffer was born in Johnson City and the daughter of the late Cecil “Pete” & Lillie Parks Gillen. She was also preceded in death by her husband, R.C. Nidiffer, brother, James “Buck” Gillen, sister, Martha “Tiny” Styles, great-grandson, Todd Gillen and sister-in-law, Becky Moore.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesborough. She was always involved with the Children’s Ministry, Missions and member of the Senior Choir. She was former officer for the District Office for the United Methodist Women.
Mrs. Nidiffer graduated from Boones Creek High School in 1959. She retired from Garland Hardwoods.
Survivors include children, Sherry Lyle (Marvin), Donne Shipley (Anita), Cecil “Buddy” Shipley (Georgia), Rose Mary Ellis (Jason) and Roy “Cotton” Nidiffer (Sami); fourteen grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; step-mother, Ellen Phillips; siblings, Eddie Gillen (Sandra), Brenda Ford (Don), Vickie Gillen, Sarah Arrowood (Alvin), David ”Buster” Gillen (Malinda), Lillie Hinkleman (Mark), Sheila Carroll (Dan) and Wes Gillen.
Shirley was mom to many and maw to all.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Blackmore for his loving, Christian care over the years and the hospice caregivers, Debbie, Ashley, Linda and Pam.
Funeral services were conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Jonesborough where Dr. Lester Morelock, Mr. Jeff Shipley and Mr. Donnie Lee Shipley officiated.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, at the church, prior to the service. Services were live streamed on the church’s face book page fbc Jonesborough.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at McCarty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bill McCrary, John David Shelton, Gene Caldwell, Jr., Caleb Caldwell, Chris Gillen and Cecil Shipley, IV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Jonesborough 201 East Main Street Jonesborough, TN 37659 for the Children’s Ministry or Missions.
Condolences may be sent to the Nidiffer family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821