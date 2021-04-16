Lucy Reece Smith, age 85 of Del Rio, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Tennova Newport Medical Center.
Lucy was a wife and homemaker, and loved to do embroidery for her sister to make quilts. She also loved to make gifts for anyone who helped her in her life.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Clyde R. Smith; her father and mother, John Luther & Doshia Carrie (Nease) Reece; brothers, James Clifford, Willie, & Rueben Patton “Buddy” Reece; sisters, Mary & Lillie Reece, and Hazel Reece Self; and son-in-law Chip McGaha.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Lynne McGaha & Karen Kay Turner (Brian); sister, Estell Reece; grandchildren, Wendy & Eric McGaha; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Clark Cemetery in Del Rio with Preacher Wayne Haney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, family & friends are encouraged to celebrate Ms. Lucy’s life through memorial donations to Deep Gap Baptist Church, of which she was a member since 1948.
