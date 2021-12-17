Barbara Susan “Susie” Bailey, age 68, of Cosby passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
She passed at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a member of Allen’s Missionary Baptist Church and a very devoted wife and mother.
She is preceded in death by her parents Carmel Ballard and Wilma Kirk, brother, Eugene Ballard and sister Louise Wilson.
She is survived by her loving husband Ronnie Bailey, brothers Ernie Ballard and Bobby (Betty) Ballard.
She leaves eight children: Michael (Jill) Bailey, Shannon (Keith) Erickson, Lisa (Troy) Moore, Jerry (Christy) Bailey, Rocky (Misty) Reeves, Renea (Jeremy) Zaruba, Michelle (Jack) Allen, Brooke Bailey and Fiancé Blake Fowler. 26 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren, longtime friends Avery and Brenda Grooms.
Pastors Leon Large & Zac Szabo officiated over the graveside service, which took place at 1PM Friday, December 10, 2021 at Allen’s Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery on Dark Hollow Road. Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
