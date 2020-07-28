Mr. Jerry Hunt, age 71, of Del Rio, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his father Homer Hunt and mother Belvia Hunt; brothers Leon Hunt, Harold Hunt and sister Erma Jean Brown.
Survivors include his wife Edith Hunt of Del Rio; son Jerry (Cindy) Hunt; grandson Jamison Hunt, all of Parrottsville; brother Earl Hunt of Cosby and sister Shirley Shults of Cosby; special friend and brother-in-law Junior Coggins. Additional survivors include a host of family members and friends.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Charlie Grooms and the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Dugan Jenkins Cemetery with Pastor Leon Large officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery prior to the graveside service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Costner-Maloy Funeral Home to help cover the final expenses.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.