Mr. Jerry Hunt
Buy Now

Mr. Jerry Hunt, age 71, of Del Rio, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his father Homer Hunt and mother Belvia Hunt; brothers Leon Hunt, Harold Hunt and sister Erma Jean Brown.

Survivors include his wife Edith Hunt of Del Rio; son Jerry (Cindy) Hunt; grandson Jamison Hunt, all of Parrottsville; brother Earl Hunt of Cosby and sister Shirley Shults of Cosby; special friend and brother-in-law Junior Coggins. Additional survivors include a host of family members and friends.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Charlie Grooms and the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Dugan Jenkins Cemetery with Pastor Leon Large officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery prior to the graveside service.

In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Costner-Maloy Funeral Home to help cover the final expenses.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.

Recommended for you