Shirley Katherine Brooks age 79 of Parrottsville, TN passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020 in Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph (Joe) D. Brooks, parents Robert and Cecil Katherine Davis Renner, brothers and sisters in law Charlie (Laura) Renner, Billy Renner, Fred (Madge) Renner, sisters and brothers in law Mary (Haynes) Gammons, Ora Mae (Hugh) Hensley, Sylvester McCoy, and great granddaughter Delaney Ruthann Voyles.
She is survived by her sons Larry (Kathy) Brooks of Custer, KY, Randall (Kim) Brooks of Parrottsville, TN, grandchildren Josh (Olivia) Brooks of Custer, KY, Laura (Jared) Voyles, Irvington, KY, Emily Brooks of Custer, KY, Kelsey (Brent) Ward, Oakdale, TN, Kinzey (Patrick) Bradley, White Pine, TN , great-grandchildren MaKenah, Jace Beckett, Amberley Voyles, of Irvington, KY, Joseph and Bo Brooks, Custer, KY, Kailynn, Canyon, Brody and Brentleigh Ward of Oakdale, TN, Ayla Bradley of White Pine , Tn also sister Leoda McCoy of Greeneville, Tn, and sister in law Naomi Renner of Mosheim, TN, also several nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday June 10, 2020 in Calvary Baptist Tabernacle with Rev. Larry Wells, Rev. Jeff Ledbetter, and Rev. Manson Lee officiating.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday in Faubian Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the church prior to the funeral service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register at:www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.