Olin Carl Hellard, age 64, of Cosby, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jane Cowden Hellard and Buford Hellard, sisters, Mary Skelton and Shirley Loope, brothers, James Hellard and Bill Justice, and son John Paul Dunn.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Dunn Hellard, children, Mandy (Adam) McCall of Seymour, Renee Shropshire of Dandridge, and David (Ngoc) Hellard of Redwood City, CA, grandchildren, Lilly and Lexi McCall, Olivia and Sydney Hellard, and Tyler Shropshire, and many special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 8, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Funeral service will begin at 7 p.m.
The family will hold a private burial.
In accordance with CDC recommendations, everyone planning to attend the service is encouraged to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Olin C. Hellard.