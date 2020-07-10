Raymond Cecil Ellis, age 89 of Chestnut Hill, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
He was a member of First Baptist Church Dandridge.
He was a part of the Army Battalion Force Unit, 76AAA Anti aircraft artillery and served overseas in the Korean War.
He began a 49 year career at Bush Brothers and Company on July 9, 1945.
He served the residents of Jefferson County as an Emergency Medical Service Board Member for 40 years.
He enjoyed farm life raising cattle and chickens.
He established many lifelong friendships through the years of showing Tennessee Walking Horses.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bruce C. Ellis and Nina V. Strange Ellis; brother Burnett E. Ellis; sister Viola Ellis Presley; and daughter Lisa Ellis Kirk.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Dortha Ann Thornton Ellis; son Darrell (Brenda) Ellis all of Chestnut Hill; granddaughter Whitney (Ben) Ehlers of Bethel Park, PA; and great-grandchildren Alexis, Jaxon, and Ginia of Bethel Park, PA.
Graveside Service will be at 6 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Hwy 25/70, Dandridge with Dr. Justin Terrell officiating. Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Dandridge, P.O. Box 246, Dandridge, TN 37725.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.