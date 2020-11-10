Betty Ruth Williams, age 65 of Cosby, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.
She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was a member of Holder’s Grove Baptist Church, and loved her church family dearly.
She spent many years passionately working with handicapped adults at Douglas Cooperative.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lennie McCarter; her mother Veryl McCarter; and her husband Paul Williams.
She is survived by her son, Todd Whaley (Theresa); Granddaughter Kelsey Newman (Zack); and Grandson, Dalton Whaley. Brothers, Robert McCarter (Kyong Suk), Jimmy McCarter (Donna), and Clifford McCarter (Melissa); niece Julie Houser (Travis); Nephew, Buddy McCarter; Great Niece, Kaitlin Houser; Stepsons, Paul Williams (Donna), Scott Williams, Tim Brew and Steven Brew (Janet); Stepdaughters, Susan Eberth (Charles), Tracy Norris (Brandon) and Lisa Williams; several step grandchildren; and special friend Bill Case.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Smoky Mountain Hospice, as well as Gary Whaley and Sheila Brawdy for the special care given.
The family received friends and family on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Newport.
Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. where Pastor Randall Freeman officiated. She was laid to rest on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Waters-Large Cemetery in Cosby.
