Judy Kathryn Lindsey, age 74, of Knoxville, Tn passed away December 23, 2020.
She was born in Newport, Tn and was a graduate of the University of Tennessee nursing diploma program.
She was a registered nurse for over 40 years and her compassion for people continued through the years.
She is preceded in death by her partner Ted Moore, father, Wilbur Lindsey, mother, Lois Lindsey, brother, Lonnie Lindsey and uncles and aunts.
Judy is survived by her children Jonathan Maloy and her daughter Jennifer Kissior (Jerry), grandchildren, Kathryn Kissior, Chris Kissior, Bradley Kissior and Sara Lyon (William) great grandchildren, Mikah Carroll and Margot Lyon.
She is survived by multiple nieces and, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her former brother-in-law, Kenny Maloy and former sister-in-law, Carolyn Fox and former sister-in-law Susan Tedrick.
Her ashes will be taken later to her crypt located in Greenville, SC.
No services planned at this time due to the pandemic.