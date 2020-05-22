Robert ‘Bob’ Lewis Ledford, age 77, of Newport, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Frances Ledford, parents John and Maxie Ledford, brother Alfred Ledford, sister Ellen Valentine, granddaughter Tracy James, and grandson Ryan Starnes.
He is survived by his daughters Amy Starnes of Newport, Kathy (Earl) Woody of Del Rio, Robin (Alan) Kirby of North Carolina, Patty (Clark) Cooper of Dandridge, and Tammy (Terry) Shelton of Bybee, son Steve Williamson of Parrottsville; sister Dorothy Gregg of Newport, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
