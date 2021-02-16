Dwaine Peters, age 80, of Madisonville, passed away 4:46 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at his home.
Dwaine was born on April 6, 1940 in Parrottsville, TN to Rankin and Eliza (Thornburg) Peters.
After graduating high school in 1958, he worked at American Enka Corp. for several years.
He married Carolyn Pack on May 19, 1963.
They raised a son, Randall, and a daughter, Jill. Dwaine purchased his first farm in Parrottsville and in 1972, moved his family to Madisonville.
He owned an 830-acre dairy farm raising beef cattle and various crops. Farming was his love, which he operated with his son.
He was a National Young Dairyman winner and president of National Young Dairymen Association.
He served on several farm related boards.
Dwaine had a passion for fishing and was most happy on the water with a rod in his hand. The size of the fish didn’t matter, only the joy of the sport. His goal in life was to make someone smile every day.
He accomplished that with his quick wit, friendly nature, and infectious personality.
He is preceded in death by parents Rankin & Eliza Peters and brother James Peters.
He was a member of Madisonville First United Methodist Church.
Survivors-Wife: Carolyn Pack Peters, Son & daughter-in-law: Randall & Shannon Peters, Madisonville, Daughter & son-in-law: Jill & Rob Reeves, Greeneville, Grandchildren: Hannah Reeves, Rachel Peters, Sam Peters & Savannah Swanson, Sister & brother-in-law: Nellie & Bill Gregg, Parrottsville, Brother & sisters-in-law: Larry & Carolyn Peters, Kingsport, Sara Peters, Gainesville, GA, Brother-in-law & sister-in-law: Everette & Sandra Pack, Radford, VA, and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Madisonville First United Methodist Church or Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.