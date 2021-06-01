Mr. Ralph Timothy “Tim” Ray, age 56, of Dandridge, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at his home.
He loved to tinker on cars and was good at drawing vehicles.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph J. Ray and Viola Shropshire Ray; sister and infant sister; brother-in-law Wayne Strom.
Survivors include his wife Margaret Ann Ray of Newport; children Spence Scott Ray of Parrottsville, Roxanne Ray of Newport; grandchildren Hunter Keasling, Blake Keasling, Savannah Keasling all of Newport; sisters Ann Strom of White Pine, Kathy Ivey of Chestnut Hill, Linda Shrader of Sevierville and Freda Ray of Dandridge.
Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including special friends Randy Ivey of Sevierville and Bill Banks of Newport.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Strange Cemetery.
Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery for the 2 p.m. graveside service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.