John Dennis Newsome of Newport, went home to be with his Saviour Jesus on Saturday, September 4, 2021 surrounded by his family.
He was a member of New Life Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father John A. Newsome and son Sean Dennis Newsome.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Brenda Newsome, daughter Karrie Newsome, mother, Patricia B. Newsome, brothers Wes Newsome, Philip (Stephanie) Newsome, Mark (Jill) Newsome, grandchildren Ashley Newsome, Jennifer Newsome and Bryson Ellison.
Dennis was a dedicated employee of Sonoco Products for 49 years but his true joy of service came from reaching others for Jesus. Dennis dedicated his life to Jesus at a young age and spent most of his adult life serving in many capacities. He was a choir and music director, singer, teacher, and Director and leader of the Royal Ambassadors program. His servant heart helped lead others to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ and how much He loved them. He was a faithful servant and leaves behind an amazing testimony so that everyone may come to know his Jesus.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Tennova Newport, Smoky Mountain Home Health and everyone in the community for their thoughts and prayers.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to New Life Baptist Church at P.O. Box 1802 Newport, TN 37822.
Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Union Cemetery, with Rev. Adam Sanders and Pastor Eddie Gray officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.