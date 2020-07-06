Victor (Vic) Dunn, age 82, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was a member of Newport Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Ray and Nora Dunn, brother, William Dunn, and son, Larry Kent Clevenger.
He is survived by his wife Betty Dunn, of Newport, son, Bobby Dean Clevenger (Gail), Pigeon Forge, daughters, Janey Clevenger Kinser (Terry) of White Pine, Vickie Hood (Michael), Parrottsville, daughter in law Cathy Clevenger of Morristown, TN, brothers, Lester (Yukiko) Dunn, Columbus, GA, Jerry (Charlene) Dunn, Newport, Clifford (Brenda) Dunn, Newton, NC; sisters, Doris (Lloyd) Davis, North Carolina, Patsy (Tommy) Harris, Shiloh, New Jersey, Lois Roach, Dandridge, and Imogene Mantooth, Newport; grandchildren, Deana Wilds, Brandon Dunn, Courtney McMahan, Amy Raper, Summer Kinser, and Christy Phillips, Laura Poland and Matthew Hood; twenty great-grandchildren; former son-in-law Bobby Hensley; caregivers Helen Cain and Maggie Shelton; also other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 pm Friday, July 3, 2020 at Newport Church of God, with granddaughter Deana Wilds, grandson, Brandon Dunn, Pastor Steve Goude and Chaplain Don Price officiating.
Entombment will be held 10:00 am Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum.
Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and Chaplain Don Price for all their loving care and friendship.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Newport Church of God before the service.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.