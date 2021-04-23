Shirley Ann Dorsey McMillen, age 75 of Newport, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Pigeon Forge Health & Rehabilitation.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Major McMillen; parents, Bruce & Opal Dorsey; and brother, James H. Dorsey. She is survived by her brother Wayne (Pauline) Dorsey of Sevierville.
The family will receive friends 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at the McMillen Cemetery in the Denton community.
Family & friends may sign the guest register online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. McMillen.