Horace G. “Glenn” Smith, age 89, formerly of Bybee, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at his home in Johnson City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben & Lula Smith, siblings, Lucille, R.A., Melvin, Elizabeth, Bessie, & Robert.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Smith; grandchildren, David Caldwell, Robby Perry, & Courtney Perry; great-grandchildren, Quintez, Lincoln, Layla, Roman, & Braylon; and special niece, Karen Williamson; as well as several other friends and extended family members.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the charity of your choice.
