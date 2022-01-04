Charlene Pound, age 86 of Parrottsville, went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2021.
She attended Forest Hill Baptist Church until her health would not allow her to attend.
She came from a large extended family that was loving and close.
She had a huge heart that not only included her family, but friends and even strangers.
If she was aware of a need she was always ready to help.
She truly loved animals and cared for many.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Pound, parents, Arless and Flora McNealy, infant sister Peggy, her cherished sister and best friend Glenna Sutherland, brothers, Ernest McNealy and his wife Billie, Bill McNealy, Ken McNealy and his son Todd.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and John Babel, brother and sister-in-law, Arlis and Glenda McNealy, grandchildren, Brandon (Casey) Ealy, Ryan Ealy, Matt (Whitney) Babel, A.J. (Krista) Babel, nine great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Gene Sutherland, sister-in-law and lifetime friend Helen McNealy, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joe Pound and the late Joan, Janet and Warren Kendall, June and Charles VanVorst, Jack and Gisela Pound, nephews and nieces, Justin, Ernie, Allen, Bill, Dalton, Debbie, Patty, Judy, Cheri, Lisa and Megan. Each would claim to be her favorite and she would tell them all that they are right!
She is also survived by her special friends, Marsha Haney and Jeanette Stiltner who were like family to her.
The family would like to thank her church family and wonderful neighbors who were always there for her and Ernie who she always called on for help.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 with funeral services following at 2 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Michael Vickers will be officiating.
Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Forest Hill Baptist Church, 1510 Old Parrottsville Hwy, Parrottsville, TN, 37843, Crossroad Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray, TN 37615 or your local Animal Shelter.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.