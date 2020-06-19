Alice Wood Haynes, of Maryville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She was born on August 10, 1935 and spent her most of her life in Newport.
She retired from Newport Utilities and was a member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim Haynes and parents Carl and Helen Wood.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Emily and Bill Cochran, nephew Chris Cochran, niece Susan Cochran Thayer and husband Edmond Thayer, stepsons Dr. John Harrell Haynes and wife Carol and Ron Haynes and wife Tina, and step-grandchildren: Anna Greene, Dr. Clif Haynes, Ron Haynes, Jr., and Kathy Reagan.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Union Cemetery in Newport by Steve Poplin.
Special thanks to the staff at Asbury Place for the years of compassionate care Alice received there.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801 or to the Asbury Christmas Fund for residents, 2648 Sevierville Rd., Maryville, TN 37804.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Alice Wood Haynes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.