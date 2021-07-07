Ted R. Sluder, 85 of Newport, left his earthly home on July 4, 2021 for his forever home in Heaven.
His hope is to see you there.
Ted is preceded in death by his parents; JD and Lois Sluder, sister; Jane Sluder Crosby, brother; Jeff Sluder, aunt; Anna M. Johnson, and brother-in-law; Roger Gribble.
Mr. Sluder is survived by his wife of 45 years Brenda Sluder (Ole Shug), brother-in-law Curtis (Ronda) Gribble, sister-in-law; Charlene Gribble, brother-in-law; Charles Crosby, nephews; Josh Valentine and Tracey Gribble, and niece; Angela Gribble Hedlund.
Per the request of Mr. Sluder he will be cremated and a private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers Ted had requested that all memorials be made to Friends Animal Shelter, 420 Humana Rd Newport, TN. 37821.
The family of Ted would like to give a special heartfelt Thank You to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Amber, Chelsie, Sydney, Erica, & Chaplin Danny Hill and Charlie Grooms, and also the staff of Jabo’s Pharmacy.
Family and friends may sign the online register and post condolences at www.resthavenmemorialgardens.com
Services provided by Resthaven Funeral Home-Cemetery-Cremations.