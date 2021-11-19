Dennis Craig Henderson, age 50, of Newport, passed away at home on Thursday, November 18, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
Dennis was born on March 31, 1971 to Raymond Henderson and Susie Lewis.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father Raymond Henderson and mother, Susie Lewis.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 24 years, Linda Bridges Henderson, son, Kevin Henderson, daughter, Shannon Bridges, brothers, Bobby (Robin) Henderson, Michael Henderson, granddaughters, Kailynn Henderson, Sophia and Kaytlyn Thompson, grandson, Wyatt Henderson, sister-in-law, Debbie Bridges and his beloved companion, Gracie Baby.
Per his request, Dennis wanted to be cremated with no memorial service.
The family sincerely appreciates all the prayers and words of kindness during this difficult time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.