Jax Wesley England, child of Tracie Layman and Ben England, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Leslie Grissom, great-grandparents Gene Layman, Ralph and Shirley Gregg, and Brenda Delph, and great-aunt Shelly Delph.

He is survived by his mother Tracie Layman, father Ben England, grandparents Tim and Karen Layman, Sabrina and Tim Delph, and Doug Grissom, great-grandmother Nancy Layman, sister Kaelyn Coggins, aunts Ashley Delph and Sheena Bryant, uncles Frank England and Shan Bryant, great-uncles Todd Layman and John Horner, special cousins Kylie and Kynslee Gibson, and Madison Bryant, and a host of other family members and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Union Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home

