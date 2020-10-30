William “Harvey” Brown, age 91 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo and Nanny Brown and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Dianna Brown, sons, John, Larry (Jamie), Kevin Lynn, and Frankie Joe Brown, daughters, Jessie (Richard) Ross, Joyce McGaha, Dorothy (Bobby) Hooper, Rosemary Brown, and Harvena Brown, sister, Debbie Crum, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many, many friends and extended family.
A graveside service was held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Sunderland Cemetery in Talbott.
