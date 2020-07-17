Rosie Arlene Ball, age 72, of White Pine, TN gained her angel wings on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Heritage Center of Morristown.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Dorothy Ball and sister Elaine Herring.
She is survived by her sisters Betty (Rodney) Riddlebarger and Kathy (John) Rodgers; nieces and nephews: Pam (Ouchie) Collins, Rod Riddlebarger, Lindsey (Justin) Creech, Jennifer (Mikie) Thompson, and Amanda Rodgers, and several other family members.
A special thank you is sent to ALPS Adult DayCare and the staff of Heritage Center and AllCare of Morristown, Lisa Evans at Heritage Center and Glenda Gregg of TennCare.
Arlene will lie in state at Farrar Funeral Home, White Pine on Sunday, July 19, 2020, between the hours of 1:00-5:00 p.m.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Dandridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bobby Kitts and the Rev. Tom Stanton officiating.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to ALPS Adult DayCare, 600 North Daisy Street, Morristown, TN 37814.
