Mrs. Johnnie Worrell McCollum, age 87, of Sevierville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Jefferson Park Nursing Home in Dandridge.
She was a member of Zion Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Billy McCollum; sons Ulra McCollum and Steve McCollum and grandson Joey McCollum.
Survivors include her children Cookie Ownby, Jennie McCollum (Steve Miller) and Chester (Melanie) McCollum; grandchildren Stephanie Miller, Tabatha (Matthew) Henry, Ashley (Tommy) Michaud, Shawn Ownby, Nathan McCollum, Brandon (Priscilla) McMahan, Justin (Brittany) McCollum, Clifford McCollum and Mandy McCollum. Additional survivors include several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many cherished friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tammy Francis and the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice and the staff at Jefferson Park Nursing Home in Dandridge.
Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Zion Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Royce Bailey and Evangelist Jeffrey Harvel officiating. Interment will be in Zion Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Zion Grove Baptist Church,
3319 Camp Smoky Lane, Sevierville, Tennessee 37876.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.