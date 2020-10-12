Mitzi Haroldene Lewis Puckett, age 58 of Dandridge, surrendered to her long battle with cancer on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Mitzi was a lifelong member of Hills Union United Methodist Church, a graduate of Jefferson County High School, and was an employee of Dollywood where she met her husband Dale Puckett, Dolly’s cousin.
She loved dancing to his music, making crafts, texting and the Sandy Ridge Homemakers club.
Mitzi is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dale Randall Puckett (6/9/2011), her mother, Jewell Sutton Lewis (8/6/2017), grandparents, Claude and Ibie Manning Sutton and Jeff and Elizabeth Lewis.
She is survived by her father, Harold Lewis, sister, Dottie Stapleton and family, special cousin, Jim Bush, four stepchildren, several step grandchildren, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Graveside Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hills Union Cemetery with Rev. Sherry Franklin and Rev. John Ramey officiating.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Smoky Mt. Home Health and Hospice for taking such good care of Mitzi.
Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com