Miss. Hattie Estell Reece, age 94, of Del Rio passed away Friday afternoon, April 30, 2021 at Erwin Health Care.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Miss. Reece was an avid hand quilter and she enjoyed keeping her yard and flowers in impeccable shape.
She loved the outdoors.
She was the eldest and last surviving child of the late John and Doshia Reece.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Clifford, Willie and Reuben "Buddy" Reece and sisters Betty "Hazel" Self, Lucy Smith and Lillie and Mary Reece.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Clark Cemetery (Deep Gap) in Del Rio with Rev. Wayne Haney officiating.
Family and friends will meet at Clark Cemetery at 1:45 p.m. prior to the graveside service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.