Mrs. Loretta Ottinger Webb, age 83, of Newport, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 surrounded by family.
She retired from Cocke County Baptist Hospital after many years of service. She was a member of First Christian Church of Newport. She based her life on the following philosophy “Dear God I am well aware that I can't make it on my own, so take my hand and hold it tight for I cannot walk alone.”
She was preceded in death by her parents Forest and Beatrice Ottinger; brother Ronnie and infant brothers Forest and Jimmy; nephew Darrell Styles; great nephew Chucky Manes; son-in-law Buck Kelley.
Survivors include her husband Eugene Webb; children Vanessa Messer (Ronnie), Louneil Williams (Billy), David O'Dell, Karen Kelley, Robert Barnes Jr. (Tracy Helton), Lenora Barnes (Jan Palmer) and
Debby Barnes; grandchildren Casey, Cassidy, Joshua, Jason, Rindy, Hailey and Cyara; great grandchildren Chloe, Laicy, Lydia, Lexie, Chesnie, Ariana, Brayden, Isabella, Walker, Rose, Bently, Anastasia and Eliana May; great great grandson Axel; sisters Barbara Styles (Kelly) and Nancy Carpenter; nieces Sherry Campbell and Wendy Ottinger; great nieces Brittany, Brooklyn and London;
special friend Anna Mantooth and daughters Riley, Blaklee and Mattison.
She also leaves behind her constant companions Cody, Jack, Rocky, Brandy and Peanut.
She often said that the most precious time in life was time spent with my family-- “ I was so blessed to have such a wonderful family. I love you dearly.”
Loretta chose to be cremated. No services are planned.
As a remembrance, donations in Loretta's name can be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Cremation Arrangements entrusted to Costner Maloy.