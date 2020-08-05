Elizabeth Wynn Welch Grande, daughter of Dr. James G. Welch and the late, Betty McSween Welch, died last week in Portsmouth, NH, after a three and one-half year battle with cancer.
She was the granddaughter of the late J. Carty and Elizabeth Montgomery McSween of Newport.
She was predeceased by her mother, Betty McSween Welch, formerly of Newport.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Grande of Portsmouth and her father, Dr. James G. Welch of Colchester, VT, and her sisters, Catherine Welch Giesting of Minnetonka, MN, Margaret M. Welch of Burlington, VT and Anne Welch Ellwanger of Oak Park, IL, and her uncles, James C. McSween, Jr. of Newport and David L. McSween of Lakeland, FL.
Wynn was born in New Jersey while her father, Dr. James G. Welch, was on the faculty of Rutgers University and moved with her family to Burlington, VT, when her father assumed a position at the University of Vermont in the Animal Science Department of the College of Agriculture.
She obtained her BA in International Studies and Economics from American University in Washington, DC.
After a career in educational research, she received a Teaching Certificate from the University of Vermont.
After her marriage to Glenn Grande and their many sailboating adventures together, she earned a Masters degree from the University of Rhode
Island and became a math teacher at Portsmouth High School until her retirement in 2019.
She will be cremated and her remains are to be spread across the globe.
She wished for her family and friends to attend a memorial celebration of her life when it is safe again to do so.