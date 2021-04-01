David “Dune” Woods, Jr., age 68, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.
He was a Vietnam veteran having served in the United States Marine Corps.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Mary Woods, sister, Charlotte Moore, Nadine Woods Blue, and granddaughter, Alexandra Hall.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Donna Woods, sons, David Woods, III (Brenda), and Jake Woods (Brandee), daughters, Davena Birdsong (Larry) and Malarie Woods Kirkpatrick, brothers, Charles Swaggerty (Rose Mary), Hobert Woods, sister, Geraldine Hammond, grandchildren, Jaylen, Jerome, Larry, Lakiya, Blake, Holden, Tajaun, Zoe and Catlin, also several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Rick Clevenger officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Per CDC guidelines, please follow safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
