Victor Dunn, age 82, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was a member of Newport Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Ray and Nora Dunn, brother William Dunn, and son Larry Kent Clevenger.
He is survived by his wife Betty Dunn of Newport, son Bobby Dean Clevenger (Gail) of Pigeon Forge; daughters Janey Clevenger Kinser (Terry) of White Pine; Vickie Hood (Michael) of Parrottsville; brothers Lester (Yukiko) Dunn of Columbus, Georgia; Jerry (Charlene) Dunn of Newport; Clifford (Linda) Dunn of Newton, North Carolina; sisters Doris (Lloyd) Davis of North Carolina; Patsy (Tommy) Harris of Shiloh, New Jersey; Lois Roach of Dandridge; and Imogene Mantooth of Newport; grandchildren: Deana Wilds, Brandon Dunn, Courtney McMahan, Amy Raper, Summer Kinser, and Christy Phillips; thirteen great-grandchildren; former son-in-law Bobby Hensley; caregivers Helen Cain and Maggie Shelton; also other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Newport Church of God with granddaughter Deana Wilds, grandson Brandon Dunn, Pastor Steve Goude and Chaplain Don Price officiating.
Entombment will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends from 6:00–7:00 p.m. Friday at Newport Church of God before the services.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.