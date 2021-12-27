Agnes Roper Calhoun went to be with The Lord on December 23, 2021 at the age of 101.
Agnes was born in Highlands, N.C. on August 5, 1920 to the late Harley and Bertha Garner Roper.
Agnes was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Fred H. Calhoun and daughter, Betty C. Wells.
Survivors include her daughter, Freddie C. Thompson, Newport; granddaughters, Terri (Bobby) Sawyer, Newport and Cindy (Steve) Register, Anderson, S.C.; grandson, Jeff (Janet) Wells, Lakeland, FL.; 6 great-grandsons, 1 great-granddaughter and 14 great, great-grandchildren. Agnes is also survived by two sisters, Helen Presta, PA. and Evelyn (Dennis) Evans, Warner Robbins, GA.
The family would like to thank Smoky Mountain Hospice, especially Kay Hawk and special friend, Bertalee Quarry for their friendship to Grannie Calhoun.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Agnes’ memory to First United Methodist Church, Newport or to Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church, Newport.
Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Hamblen Memory Gardens for a graveside service where Agnes will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Fred.
Arrangements by Mayes Mortuary.