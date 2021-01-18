Linda M. Wester McKay of Greenville, SC, 81, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2021.
Born on February 2, 1939, in Greeneville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Selma Wester. Linda attended East Tennessee State University and was also crowned Miss Cocke County in her younger years. Linda loved clogging and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Lamb and brothers, Danny Wester, Sr. and Benny Hugh Wester all of Newport, TN.
Her survivors include her husband, Harold McKay of Greenville, SC, son, Sam McKay and wife Michele of Barnwell, SC, son, Tonny McKay and wife Cheryl of Lenoir, NC, brother and sisters in-law, L.S. and Beulah McKay of Del Rio, TN and Elaine Wester of Kingsport, TN.
In addition, she leaves two grandchildren, John McKay of VA and Katie Matthews and husband Sam and great grandson, Samuel Matthews of SC and nieces and nephews.
Burial was held at the Union Cemetery in Newport, TN for family members under the care of Manes Funeral Home.