Miss Barbara Parton, age 73 of Parrottsville, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the home of her brother.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Sarah K. Talley and sisters Ruby Mowell, Audrey Renner Ramsey, Margie Appel and Jewell Talley.
She is survived by her sister Hazel (Luther) Cheek, brothers Burchell Talley (with whom she lived) and Douglas (Evia) Talley, very special friend Richard Cheek and several nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes she was cremated and a memorial service to follow at a later date.
The family would love to thank Kay Renner Hawk, Tammy Ford and Susie Ford for all their help, and extend a special thank you to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for all the y did during this very difficult time.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.