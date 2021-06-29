Mamie Plemmons, age 84, of Newport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday June 27, 2021.
She was born in Grassy Fork and a lifelong resident of Cocke County.
Prior to her retirement Mamie was a secretary for INCA, and she attended Unity Baptist Church prior to her convalescence.
She was a loving sister, caring and loving aunt, Godly women, caregiver and loving wife.
Mamie was preceded in death by her husband, of over 60 years, Ted Plemmons, her parents, Clyde and Emma Mooneyham as well as her brother Carl Mooneyham.
She is survived by her brothers, Wade Mooneyham (Elaine), of Millville, NJ, Lowell Mooneyham (Linda), of Grassy Fork, Lynn Mooneyham, (Shirley) of Bridgeton, NJ, and sister, Edna Wendling (Mike) of Rosenhayn, NJ, also other family and friends.
Mamie took great delight in spending time with her great-nephews, Zeke and Zack.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Mike Allen and Rev. Fred Cagle officiating.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be St. Jude’s Hospital, Unity Baptist Church or Mt. Zion Baptist Church, in memory of Mamie.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.