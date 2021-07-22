Kim Harrison Coggins, age 57 of Del Rio, passed away on the evening of Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
He will be remembered as a loving husband and devoted father.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Coggins; brother, Elvine; and nephew, Eldon.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sandra Coggins; children, Amber & Aaron Hall and Trinity Coggins; grandson, Hayden Conard; mother, Edna Coggins; siblings, Jane, Tim, Clu, Rusty, Lane, Gay, & Vint; numerous cousins, nieces, & nephews; and special friends, Martin & Casey Ford and Zachary Hill.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Coggins Family Cemetery off Thrust Road.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Coggins family.