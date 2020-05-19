Billy Roberts, age 74 of the Bybee community, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 16, 2020.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle who loved his family and who loved life.
He served in the United States Army from 1965-1968.
He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 30 years of service.
He was a member of Straight Gospel Missionary Baptist Church in Jefferson County.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank L. Roberts, Sr. and Bernice Roberts; brother Frank Lee Roberts, Jr.; and grandson Joshua Roberts.
He is survived by his wife of 49½ years Evelyn Roberts; son and daughter-in-law Isaac and Miranda Roberts; daughter and son-in-law Tiffany and Brent Manis; three grandchildren: Cody, Keana, and Hunter; two great-grandchildren: Aiden and AJ; five brothers: Curtis Roberts (Irene) of Marshall, NC, Johnny (Lorene) Roberts of Leicester, NC, Tommy (Michelle) Roberts of Illinois, Michael (Veronica) Roberts of Knoxville, and Arthur (Connie) Roberts of Jonesborough, TN; four sisters: Barbara (Johnny) Combs of Hendersonville, NC, Mable (Jimmy) Gosnell of Greeneville, TN, Jeanette (Jan) Staton of Hendersonville, NC, and Juanita Grantham of Gastonia, NC; close friend of the family Brenda Brotherton; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.