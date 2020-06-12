Tommy Lynn Knight, age 48, of Bybee, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife Tammie Cameron and parents Anita Austin and Tommy Knight.
He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Knight and special friend Megan Clevenger, both of Bybee; special aunt and uncle Sandra and Pat Williams of Morristown, special cousins David (April) Williams and Darren Williams; also several other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, in Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
