Vernon Wardroup, age 83, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife Anna Bea Wardroup, parents, Obie and Sarah Wardroup, sister, Frances Rosie Wardroup and brother, Joe Proffitt.
He is survived by his wife Louise Wardroup, sons, Wayne (Christy) Wardroup and Rick (Melanie) Wardroup, daughter, Tammy Mayes, grandchildren, Tia Buckner, Amber Mayes, Dustin Wardroup, Alayna Wardroup, Chelsea Minkler and Kelly Ailey, great-grandchildren, Alex Williams, Ivy Cox and Solomon Hart, also other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 with funeral services following at 2 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Doug Messer officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
