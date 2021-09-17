Joseph Maxwell Carter, of Del Rio, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the age of 35.
He was preceded in death by his father, Galen Hall Carter
Joe is lovingly remembered by his wife Mary and survived by his three daughters Zoey, Chloe, Alice, mother Caroline, sister, Rebecca, and brother Ben.
Joe was born on June 28, 1986, in Monroe, North Carolina.
Joe graduated from Monroe Country high school in 2004.
After High School, he worked for Boda Plumbing.
In 2012 Joe joined the Army, he served our country from 2012 till 2016.
Joe was stationed at Fort Campbell, KY with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Fred Cagle officiating.
