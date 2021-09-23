Robin Marie Daunce Evans of Parrottsville, Tn passed away on July 25, 2021.
Robin was born on November 15, 1953 in Niagara Falls, NY.
She moved to east TN just after graduating high school.
It was here that she met her husband, Mike "the mailman" Evans.
She and Mike enjoyed bowling, camping and spending time with their many friends.
Together they raised two boys, Daniel Blake and Joshua Patrick.
Robin spent much of her time sending cards and chatting with family.
Having a close bond with family and friends was very important to her.
She is preceded in death by her husband Michael Evans and her mother Donna M Schultz.
She leaves behind sons Daniel Blake Evans and Joshua Patrick (Heidi) Evans, grandchildren Baylie, Taylor, Brayden, Harlie, and Ethan, brother Daniel (Jeanne) Schultz and sister Debra Schultz and special niece Letitia Czine along with many other nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a graveside service for Robin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.