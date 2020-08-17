Daniel Nelson Thompson, 71, went home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020.
He was a dedicated husband, a loving father, granddaddy, brother and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carolyn Lacey Thompson of Newport, TN, son James William (Pamela Morrison) of Utah, and five grandchildren: Marissa Grace, Makayla Mercy, Madison Faith, Malachi Justice, and Matthew Immanence; siblings Vicki Thompson Hatton (Perry Florida); and Sylvia Etta Wilson and Charles Oren Wilson
(Tampa, Florida). Also, Aunt Wilma Davis Slate of Greensboro, NC, and many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Born December 15, 1948, at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, NC, Danny was a student and football player at King High School, Tampa, FL, and a walk-on football player/student at Florida State University.
After graduating from USF, Tampa, he taught History at East Bay High School in Tampa.
Danny later worked at Porter Appliance in Tampa, and for the past 42 years in the woodworking industries.
Danny loved the Lord, his family, and FSU football.
He proudly served as a Sunday School teacher and had the honor to serve as a Deacon in the three churches he attended in his lifetime.
All who knew Danny respected him and admired his life and testimony.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 22, at First Baptist Church, beginning at 11 a.m., with a Celebration of Life service at noon.
Dr. Rich Lloyd will be officiating.
All COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, including temperature checks, wearing masks, and the use of hand sanitizer.