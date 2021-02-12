Marvin B. Dyke, age 84, of Newport, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tommie Breeden Dyke, parents, Vance and Nannie Bee Walton Dyke, brothers, Bobby and Glenn Dyke, and sister, Lois Holt.
He is survived by nephews, Randy Dyke (fiancee Christy Browning), Stanley and Shannon Dyke, Ronnie (Rita) and Donnie (Sceva) Holt, nieces, Patsy Dyke (Eric Turner) and Judy (Brad) Sane, sister-in-law, JoAnn Dyke, several great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, February 14,2021 at 2 p.m. in the Bruners Grove UMC Cemetery with Rev. Mike Elkins officiating.
In accordance with CDC recommendations, those who are planning to attend the service are urged to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Marvin Dyke family.