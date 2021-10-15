Bobby Gene Frisbee age 83 of Newport, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021.
He was a faithful member of Edgemont Church of God where he served as assistant Sunday School Superintendent. He had retired from T-DOT.
He was preceded in death by his parents Coy and Helen Frisbee and sister, Betty Hall.
He is survived by his wife Wilma Frisbee of Newport, daughter Sandra (Mike) Hensley of Newport, grandson Chris (Krystal) Gurley of Newport, great-grandchildren Nevaeh Gurley, Taylor Gurley, C.J. Gurley, and Lillian Gurley all of Newport, brother James (Gail) Frisbee of Parrottsville, aunt Selma Ogle of Newport, and several nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Tim Owens, Randall Frisbee, and Steve Johnson officiating. Burial will follow.
Please practice safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
