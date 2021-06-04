Barbara Jane (Vick) Fox, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Knoxville. Barbara was an amazing wife, mom, and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all that loved and knew her.
Barbara retired after 56 years of banking in 2018.
Her banking career began in Greeneville and continued at Merchants & Planters Bank and Newport Federal Bank.
She graduated from Parrottsville High School in the class of 1959 and attended Morristown Business School.
Barbara had many hobbies and interests.
She was a member of her church choir, former president of the Newport Heartsease Garden Club and a Mary Kay consultant.
Barbara loved God, her churches, her family, friends, and banking career.
She also adored flowers, birds and all of her grandbabies with paws.
She had a special talent of growing and loving nature that began in her childhood growing up on a dairy farm where animals and farming were a way of life.
She was an expert at gardening and canning vegetables.
She also enjoyed watching sports, especially UT.
She loved strolling around Dollywood with her family looking at flowers, watching shows and dining at Miss Lillian’s Chicken House.
She enjoyed Southern Gospel music, traditional hymns and country music including the Grand Ole Opry.
She loved the mountains of home and enjoyed picnics and trips to Cades Cove. Barbara especially looked forward to travelling on long bus trips with her sisters.
They went on excursions from the East coast to the West coast and Canada.
Her favorite places were out West because the scenery was so strikingly different than home in East Tennessee.
As much as Barbara loved traveling to view our country’s beautiful scenery, we are sure there is no comparison to the splendor and glory of her eternal heavenly home.
Barbara was preceded in death by Dale Fox, her husband of 60 years, her parents Scott and Sallie (Hawk) Vick, sister Charlotte Dockery (Donald), brother James Vick (Audrey) and brother-in-law Kenneth Dean. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Charley) Layman, Karen (Anthony) Smitherman and grandson, Bradford Layman, all of Knoxville. Brother, Tommy (Judean) Vick of Newport, sister, Mary Ruth Dean of White Pine, several nieces, nephews, other family and friends and neighbors.
She thought of her bank co-workers and customers as her family.
A special thank you to Dr. Devore, Dr. Schumaker and especially James Wolfenbarger and all of the nurses at Tennessee Cancer Specialists for the excellent care and love they provided over the last 10 years.
Barbara was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Newport and attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Knoxville.
Recently, through sickness and a pandemic, she never missed a service by viewing services online.
Graveside service will be held 3:00 pm, Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Union Cemetery.
Preacher John Hale and Pastor David Tabor are officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Church of the Nazarene, Newport; Trinity United Methodist Church, Western Avenue, Knoxville; or Newport Cancer Support Group c/o Michelle Sexton.
