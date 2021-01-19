Freda Sue Gates Green, age 73 of Canton, NC / Hartford, TN, passed away Saturday January 16, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Vicky Petula Black, husband Ward Green, parents Claude and Selma (Banks) Gates.
She is survived by her daughter and son in law Regenia and Harvey Ford, Hartford, TN. Son Nickey Black, Canton, NC, daughter in law Tammy Black Candler, NC, stepdaughters Vicky and Yvonne Green Canton, NC. Grandchildren Hannah Black (Satchel Taylor), Nicholas Black (Hannah Dewesse) all of Candler, NC. Daniel (Kim) James, Hartford, TN, Davey (Courtney) Ford, Hartford, TN, Petchula Ford (Elias Rasmussen) Maynardville, TN. Great Grandchildren Gannon Franklin and Rhett Black of Candler, NC. Layne Ford, Hartford, TN. Sisters Rachel Jane (Terry) Woodward, Rock Hill, SC, Judith (Steve) Mayes Hartford, TN
also survived by a host of very special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Thank you to Silver Bluff Villages for your care of mother over the past two months, she loved her church family in NC and TN she couldn’t wait to get to heaven and see Jesus face, we thank everyone who prayed for mother over the past two years as she battled dementia she still knew me and Nickey a week and a half ago we are very thankful.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Black Family Cemetery Grassy Fork at 2 p.m. where Rev. Mark Caldwell officiated. Burial immediately followed.
