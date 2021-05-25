Robert Adam Black, born May 6, 1940, went to meet his Savior after a brief illness Monday, May 24, 2021 at The Tennova Newport Medical Center.
Robert being the first born was immediately dubbed as the favorite child, “Number 1” as he would often refer to himself.
He jumped into the afterlife feet first with few regrets.
Robert loved life and had a lifelong affair with motorcycles, cars, RV’s and Bike Rallies.
He was known for his lack of patience, love of animals and not holding back his opinion.
Heck he didn’t even want a funeral; it was a waste of money in his opinion, so he donated his body to Science.
Robert would often make comments such as, “You Can’t Win.”
But on May 9, 2021 Robert became a winner giving his heart to God.
Now his feet have left the pavement of this earth and are walking on the streets of gold.
He is doing his thing, telling stories of his life missed by family and friends gone on before him.
We believe Robert would leave us with this....Please don’t cry because I’m gone; instead be happy that I was here. (Or maybe you can cry a little bit, after all, I have passed away) and I love you a little bit.
Robert Adam Black born May 6, 1940 passed away May 24, 2021, he was 81 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents Conley and Rosie Black; Sisters; Martha Holt; Helen Raines Fine and Willa Dean Worley; Nephews; Mickey Ray Ogle and David Raines.
He is survived by his wife and best friend; Mary Kate Black, sons; Bobby Black; Benny (Glenda) Black all of Newport and daughter Debra “Poodle” Sane of Parrottsville. Sister’s; Pauline (Ronald) Raines; Maxine (Groman) Black of Newport and Connie (Joe) Hembree of Cosby, brother; Jimmy Black of Del Rio; Sister-in-Law; Betty Moore of Hartford, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Words cannot express our sincere appreciation for the extraordinary care provided by the Nursing Staff of the Tennova Newport Medical Center Critical Care Unit and the Doctors of Rural Medical Services.
Thank you for all your hard work and kind words.
Thank you to all the family and friends who said a special prayer or word of encouragement during his illness.
Due to Robert’s love for animals, the family requests, In lieu of flowers please make donations in Robert’s memory to the “Friends of the Animal Shelter”.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Raines and Rev. T. Berry Large officiating.
Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at:www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.