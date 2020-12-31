Debra Ann Bryant, age 62 of Newport, passed away on Wednesday December 30, 2020 in Knoxville, Tn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Jones and Polly Shockley Jones, step mother, Donna Jones, husband, Tim Bryant, brother, Kerry (Kerbo) Jones sister, Lisa Sisk, brother-in-law, Dennis Hunt.
She is survived by her daughters, Jamie Bryant, Jessie Bryant, and Jennifer Bryant (Jason Smelcer), all of Newport, brother Terry “Hobe” (Mavis) Jones, of Louisiana, sisters, Lyndell (David) Denny, of Johnson City, Lori Jones, of Newport, Kris Hunt, of Cosby, Nikki Robbins (Cindy Robbins), of Knoxville, grandchildren, Jake Black, Evie Bryant, Keyonce Bryant and Kyzan Bryant, special friend and caregiver, Kristine Van Slyke also nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, in Union Cemetery.
Family and friends dropped by Manes Funeral Home between noon and 6 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021 and signed the register.
They can also sign the register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.